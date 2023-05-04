‘X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike’ #1 Preview Assembles an Emergency Response Brigade Led by Bishop

Who struck first?

As part of a series of one-shots, X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1 helps set the stage for the FALL OF X, which is destined to start at this summer’s HELLFIRE GALA. In this issue, writer Steve Orlando and artist Valentina Pinti tell a self-contained story while teasing the trials and tribulations that await mutantkind.

When a small town in New England is seemingly attacked by a deadly mutant, Bishop assembles and leads the rescue effort. The mission objective? Come to the town’s aid and uncover the truth about the nature of the attack.

A new preview for X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1 finds Bishop forming an emergency response brigade comprising of Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Penance, Iceman, Tempo, Angel, Triage, and more!

In a vibrant double-page spread, the team descends from the skies onto the scene of the crime wearing red and white rescue jackets. On one page, Tempo examines a skull with Theia and Cerebra, while an angry mob starts to form around them.

On another page, a violent anti-mutant militia besieges the Krakoan rescue effort. Penance, Cyclops, and Archangel then work together to protect the tragedy-stricken town and their teammates from this hostile force. Meanwhile, Storm takes to the skies amidst a mysterious green trail, Angel swoops in to save a civilian, and Bishop absorbs energies from his foes, while Jean and Monet manage the crowds.

Get a glimpse at all the action in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1 below: