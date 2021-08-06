Comics
Published August 6, 2021

X-Men: Inferno - TRUST NO ONE

No mutant can be trusted in Jonathan Hickman’s upcoming X-Men epic, INFERNO, on sale in September!

by Marvel
X-Men: Inferno

The X-Men’s world is about to go up in flames! Alliances will be broken, secrets will be revealed, and the once bright future of mutantkind will be threatened like never before in writer Jonathan Hickman’s upcoming limited series, INFERNO. The next chapter in the mastermind writer’s grand vision for the X-Men, INFERNO promises to be a high-stakes mutant drama that will provide the startling payoff to seeds planted in House of X and Powers of X, and fans can see what’s to come in new teasers by acclaimed Powers of X artist R.B. Silva. An homage to the original house ads for 1989’s milestone X-Men crossover Inferno, Silva’s artwork presents all the major players of the upcoming saga and teases the day of reckoning that will soon be upon them. 

 

X-Men: Inferno

"I’m very excited that we’re finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to House of X/Powers of X,” Hickman said. “The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it.” 

All three of Silva’s images will also be available as a special homage cover for INFERNO #1. Check out the teasers now and be there when the shocking revelations begin in INFERNO #1 on September 29th!

X-Men: Inferno

