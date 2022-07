Wolverine Takes a Swing in Mosaic ‘Rookie Card’ Variant Cover

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

Written by ROY THOMAS

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

“Shattered Comics” Variant Cover by MATTHEW DIMASI

On Sale 8/10

DiMasi’s X-MEN LEGENDS #1 variant cover is now available for pre-order. Don’t miss a special look at the front and back of the “Shattered Comics” variant cover below, and pick up X-MEN LEGENDS #1 when it goes on sale August 10th!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!