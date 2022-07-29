Wolverine Takes a Swing in Mosaic ‘Rookie Card’ Variant Cover
Artist Matthew DiMasi reimagines Wolverine using shattered glass in this upcoming variant cover for ‘X-Men Legends.’
Wolverine is the best there is at what he does – and so is artist Matthew DiMasi, whose “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover for X-MEN LEGENDS is now on presale!
Using shattered glass to create a mosaic, DiMasi – who describes himself as a “radiologist by day, master artist by night” – has reimagined Wolverine’s iconic first appearance from Len Wein and Herb Trimpe’s INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #181. His “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover will release in August with X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter.
X-MEN LEGENDS #1
Written by ROY THOMAS
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
“Shattered Comics” Variant Cover by MATTHEW DIMASI
On Sale 8/10
DiMasi’s X-MEN LEGENDS #1 variant cover is now available for pre-order. Don’t miss a special look at the front and back of the “Shattered Comics” variant cover below, and pick up X-MEN LEGENDS #1 when it goes on sale August 10th!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Marvel Studios' The Multiverse Saga Revealed at Hall H