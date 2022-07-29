Comics
Published July 29, 2022

Wolverine Takes a Swing in Mosaic ‘Rookie Card’ Variant Cover

Artist Matthew DiMasi reimagines Wolverine using shattered glass in this upcoming variant cover for ‘X-Men Legends.’

by Meagan Damore

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does – and so is artist Matthew DiMasi, whose “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover for X-MEN LEGENDS is now on presale!

Using shattered glass to create a mosaic, DiMasi – who describes himself as a “radiologist by day, master artist by night” – has reimagined Wolverine’s iconic first appearance from Len Wein and Herb Trimpe’s INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #181. His “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover will release in August with X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter.

X-MEN LEGENDS #1 “Shattered Comics” Variant Cover by Matthew DiMasi

X-MEN LEGENDS #1
Written by ROY THOMAS
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
“Shattered Comics” Variant Cover by MATTHEW DIMASI
On Sale 8/10

DiMasi’s X-MEN LEGENDS #1 variant cover is now available for pre-order. Don’t miss a special look at the front and back of the “Shattered Comics” variant cover below, and pick up X-MEN LEGENDS #1 when it goes on sale August 10th!

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Daredevil: Born Again' Announced

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' Announced

In this article: X-Men, Wolverine (James Howlett)

