Legendary Creator Whilce Portacio Returns to X-Men in New 'X-Men Legends' Arc Starring His Co-Creation Bishop
Whilce Portacio and Brian Haberlin kick off a two-part 'X-Men Legends' arc this January that reveals new insights into Bishop’s original mission!
The year was 1991, and the X-Men were at the forefront of their incredible 90s heyday. Enter Lucas Bishop! Created by Whilce Portacio and John Byrne along with Portacio's longtime friend, artist Karl Altstaetter, Bishop burst onto the scene from the far future and infused the mutant mythos with his explosive no-nonsense attitude and the riveting mystery that drove him. The energy-absorbing mutant soldier has been a central figure in X-Men storytelling ever since, and this January, fans will travel back in time to his groundbreaking comics debut in X-MEN LEGENDS #5-6. The saga will be written and drawn by Portacio himself along with prolific comics writer Brian Haberlin.
The story will finally reveal the genesis of Bishop’s fateful time travel mission that pulled him from the future and into the X-Men’s present! Presaging Bishop’s first appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, the arc will shed new light on Bishop’s original motivations and the intense guilt he feels over his fallen teammates as well as provide surprising depth to the dystopian world he left behind. This incredible and moving two-parter is only the latest X-Men epic in X-MEN LEGENDS, the series that sees X-Men’s greatest creators return with all-new, in-continuity tales set during their original iconic runs!
Bishop, Malcolm, and Randall, the elite Omega Squad, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past—and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind’s future and the reason behind Bishop’s collision with the X-Men!
X-MEN LEGENDS #5
Written by WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN
Art and Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO
On Sale 1/24
X-MEN LEGENDS #6
Written by WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN
Art and Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO
On Sale 2/8
“At heart, I love the genre of science fiction. Specifically, the world building aspect of science. So, when Karl and I created Lucas Bishop, we built in our heads, a world for Omega Squad to exist in,” Portacio explained. “In the original incarnation, we didn't have much time to show any of that. Here in these two issues, Brian and I are able to give the audience a beginning glimpse of some of the detail of the world that Bishop left behind.”
“We give flavor to the micro ecosystem that is The Pool, its inmates, their families, the X.S.E., and most importantly, Bishop and his character and personality,” Portacio continued. “I've always seen Bishop as much, much more than X-Men muscle. He has always been, to me, a man perfectly born to conquer a harsh world. Yet he hides within himself a heart more suited for a kinder existence...which gives him purpose in that harsh world.”
“Whilce and I have been longtime collaborators, and both worked for Marvel individually, but never together! It's an honor he thought of me to work with him on defining more of Bishop's history; a legendary comic artist and a legendary X-Men? How could I say no??” Haberlin added.
Witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s never-before-told vision for Bishop when X-MEN LEGENDS #5 hits stands in January!
