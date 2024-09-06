X-Men: Lockheed's Greatest Hits

EXCALIBUR

When Kitty Pryde left the X-Men to join a British team of mutants called Excalibur, Lockheed followed her and stayed with the team throughout their zany, reality-hopping adventures. After he was seriously injured in a battle between the team and Doctor Doom, Lockheed was abducted and put on trial by the Flock, his old alien civilization, in EXCALIBUR (1988) #40 by Scott Lobdell and Dave Hoover.

This issue revealed Lockheed was engaged to be married to the daughter of one of the Flock's leaders due to his vital role in a war against the Brood. But in a sharp violation of the Flock's community-minded behavior, he ran away the night before the wedding and bumped into the X-Men.

Lockheed unsuccessfully tried to defend himself by recounting his heroic actions with Excalibur and the X-Men. Eventually, he won the Flock over by stopping their spaceship from crashing into the Earth. The Flock spared Lockheed's life for those heroic actions, but they permanently exiled him. The dragon returned to Earth and stayed by Pryde's side, even during her brief stint as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.