Wolverine Takes A.I.M. in ‘X-Men Unlimited: Latitude’

When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it’s up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends.

“I'm a huge X-fan and have very much been admiring what [Jonathan] and the X-crew have been doing,” says “Latitude” artist Declan Shalvey. “The one thing I knew going in was that working on a project like this was going to push me as a storyteller and that definitely turned out to be true.”

Read Wolverine’s battle against A.I.M. when X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1 hits comic shops on March 16! Or, revisit the original vertical story in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1-4 on the Marvel Unlimited app.

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Women’s History Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

On Sale 3/16