'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Jen Bartel

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Jen Bartel (she/her) is an award-winning illustrator whose universe-spanning cover art for Marvel can now be seen in glorious green in the new SHE-HULK series (Issue #1, written by Rainbow Rowell and art by Rogê Antônio, is on sale at your local comic shop now!). In addition to taking time out of her packed schedule to answer our questions, she’s given us an exciting look into her process creating the SHE-HULK corner box!

Her dogs are brilliant. Her artwork is brilliant. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.