'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': May Calamawy

We already loved May Calamawy from her breakout role as Dena in the acclaimed TV series Ramy. Now she’s joined the Marvel family as the MCU's first Egyptian Super Hero Layla El-Faouly in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which wrapped earlier this week.

She’s got a clever workaround for her ideal super-power. She loves a well-choreographed fight. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions.

