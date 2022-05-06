'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': May Calamawy
Get to know the MCU latest Super Hero, and don't miss the epic conclusion to Marvel Studios' 'Moon Knight'!
We already loved May Calamawy from her breakout role as Dena in the acclaimed TV series Ramy. Now she’s joined the Marvel family as the MCU's first Egyptian Super Hero Layla El-Faouly in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which wrapped earlier this week.
She’s got a clever workaround for her ideal super-power. She loves a well-choreographed fight. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions.
We asked. She answered.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
When I wake up, I go and brush my teeth.
What are you totally into right now?
I'm really into tea ceremonies. I recently learned how to sort of do a tea ceremony for myself. Then, I can serve to others; I'm not there yet. But it's a really kind of meditative experience.
Super-power of choice?
My super-power of choice would be to be able to experience anyone's super-power.
Marc Spector or Steven Grant: who would you road trip with and who would you kick out of the car at the first red light?
That's harsh. [laughs] I'd want to go with Steven. I'd say bye to Marc. I'm like, to Marc, “If you're going to be nice, stay. If not, bye.”
Got any superstitions?
I do. I'm very private. When something new happens, I like to keep it to myself. Until it starts to manifest, then I'll start to share it with people.
Falling leaves or blooming flowers?
Blooming flowers.
In an alternate universe, what would your alternate job be?
A pet whisperer.
Best advice you’ve gotten?
To really know that I’m enough.
What’s on your desert island mix tape?
I have to admit right now it's the Encanto playlist because I'm obsessed.
What was your favorite stunt on Moon Knight?
I love the stunts in Episode Three "The Friendly Type." We had rehearsed that fight. And I was doing it with my scene partner Loic Mabanza. The stunt team really pushed me and they really believed in me. And that's what I love, Patrick Vo, the fight coordinator would always come to me, and he'd be, “I have something good for you.” I was scared but also excited. I loved that they would really invest in the labor, but it's because I really showed up every day wanting more. They put together an incredible fight and we just kept rehearsing it for a couple months. And when we filmed it, it was awesome. We got to see Layla with this incredible necklace that she was able to use it in the fight which was unexpected. I didn't know we were gonna go there, but I love it.
The universe – sending you messages or dealing with enough of its own stuff to worry about you?
Sending me messages.
Mantra or quote that keeps you going?
Life's too short. Enjoy it.
Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?
Oh, my gosh, it feels incredible. To be a Woman of Marvel, I feel empowered watching all these women. And I only hope that other women feel empowered watching Layla and her journey in Moon Knight. It's just really cool; all the women characters are complex. I think they would work really well together; that would be a really fun thing to see.
MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (Read: former) Marvel editor — not old-old but let’s just say she knew Gwen Stacy when she was dead. She co-authors the "Marvel Super-Hero Adventures" chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to over at Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.
