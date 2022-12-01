'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Midnight Suns' Esther Didini-James

As a character artist on Marvel’s Midnight Suns – the gorgeous new video game that explores the supernatural side of the Marvel U – Esther Didini-James takes heroes like Nico Minoru, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch from 2D concepts to the 3D models that we love to play and interact with. (And if you’re looking for that perfect holiday gift for your favorite Marvel fan, it’s on sale tomorrow!).

She makes a good case for the awesomeness of eggs. We love her superpower of choice. She is a talented Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.

We asked. She answered.