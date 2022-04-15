'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Roseanne A. Brown

What’s your must-have Shuri-engineered invention?

This might be biased, but I'd really like the weather machine Shuri created in Into the Heartlands! How great would it be to have a snow day whenever you want?

What takes your breath away?

Standing at the top of a mountain and seeing the world unfurled beneath my face. It's both breathtaking and so humbling in the best possible way.

Super-power of choice?

I think phasing through objects is a super cool, OP power that is constantly underestimated. Like have you SEEN what Shadowcat can do???

Best advice you’ve gotten?

An author once told me all there is the work and not the work. Some of the things that aren't the work can be fun and influence it, like social media, but in the end, the work needs to be front and center in all you do. That advice helped me reframe my thinking as a creator in a primarily online world.

Where do you write?

These days, it's usually at the library or a coffee shop. I actually have a hard time writing at home, as my body is very comfy and my willpower is very low if napping is a viable alternative

The universe — sending you messages or dealing with enough of its own stuff to worry about you?

The universe is sending messages, but 99% of those messages are the figurative equivalent of "lmaoooooooo that's wild. Good luck."

Checkers or chess?

Checkers because my older cousin tried to teach me chess when I was 6 and it ended with us both in tears. My Queen's Gambit dreams ended that day.

Who would you road trip with (dead or alive, someone you know or wish you knew, fictional or real)?

The Queen of Sheba because you just KNOW she'd have the best road trip gossip to share.