'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Tini Howard
Find out the X-Scribe's mutant ability and who she'd choose to have her back in a throwdown!
Are you ready for the Hellfire Gala in June?!
Writer Tini Howard sure is — with not one but two X-Men titles tying into the X-Event of the year. So get caught up with Howard and artist Marcus To’s EXCALIBUR, and get in on the ground floor with her new series X-CORP (on-sale next week 5/12) with artist Alberto Foche. Howard is a prolific comic book writer. She has an excellent real-life mutant ability.
She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions.
We asked. She answered.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
UGH. Check my PHONE. Terrible answer. I usually make coffee as my first multi-step task of the day.
What makes a great day?
Not checking my phone when I wake up. Coffee. Del Taco. All day out in the sun, all night dancing somewhere dark with a depressed DJ.
What are you totally into right now?
Human pre-history. Dark Ages Britain. Rollerskating.
Developed any new skills over the months at home?
Stopping on rollerskates, which I previously could not do. Makes roller skating a lot less perilous.
What’s your mutant ability?
Name That Tune. Especially anything from the '90s.
Pineapple on pizza—acceptable or appalling?
Appreciated. Appetizing. Alluring.
What are you proud of?
I’m not egotistical or petty about my writing. It’s out there for folks to feel however they choose about it - I don’t take it personally.
When humans live on Mars, what one food must we bring with us?
Watermelon. Strawberries. Stuff grown in SoCal. I feel like fresh fruit isn’t gonna grow right on Mars. I think Earth maybe does that best.
What’s the best thing about your best friend?
I’m married to him so he lives with me and I get to hang out with him all the time.
What’s your most vivid childhood memory?
Nose in a book 24/7.
Who has your back in a mutant throw down – Rogue or Betsy Braddock?
Hm, Rogue, I guess - we’re more alike than Bets and I.
What was your favorite book, movie, or TV show as a kid?
I couldn’t choose just one then...
What is your favorite book, movie or TV show now?
...and I sure can’t now. Back then, it was probably The Simpsons; today it’s some very dry book about history or nuns or something.
If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be?
Don’t be so hard on yourself; you’ll get there when you’re ready.
Who’s your best dressed at the Hellfire Gala?
I think Rachel. Her costume is deranged and I like fashion that makes people uncomfortable.
What do you always make time for?
Sleep. Always, always get enough sleep.
NYT Crossword or People Magazine Crossword?
I love a crossword, but I only ever do the ones on airplanes, so Inflight Magazine for me, thanks.
Favorite panel from one of your books?
Can’t choose just one (noticing a pattern?). Some of the big battles Mahmud Asrar drew in EXCALIBUR #15, or X OF SWORDS really blew my mind.
Mantra or quote that keeps you going?
Stay weird. Always stay weird. Weird is what you put together that no one else ever can. Weird is true to you.
Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?
Being part of a group that’s both looking to the future and also honoring and elevating the women that came before.
X-CORP #1 kicks off next week on Wednesday, May 12!
Get a preview of the issue here and pre-order the mag with your local comic book shop!
This June, the X-Men set out to change the world yet again at mutantkind’s inaugural HELLFIRE GALA. Want to read the not-to-be-missed event? Here's a handy list of all the issues the Hellfire Gala!
MacKenzie Cadenhead is a children’s book author and an old school (Read: former) Marvel editor — not old-old but let’s just say she knew Gwen Stacy when she was dead. She co-authors the "Marvel Super-Hero Adventures" chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to over at Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.
