Published February 16, 2022

Best-selling Manga 'Deadpool: Samurai' Receives English Translation

Featuring a cameo of All Might of 'My Hero Academia'!

by Christine Dinh
Deadpool: Samurai manga

With great power comes great irresponsibility.

Coming now from Marvel Entertainment and manga publisher Viz Media, Deadpool: Samurai from Sanshiro Kusama and Hikaru Uesugi reached acclaim as Marvel's most-read book of 2021 as it burned up the charts on Shonen Jump+.

Deadpool moves to Tokyo and makes a mess of everything, which includes joining the Avengers' Samurai Squad. Now, the action-adventure has arrived stateside and translated into English with the release of Deadpool: Samurai Volume 1. Purchase the collection now everywhere books are sold.

Deadpool: Samurai manga

Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga, landing in Japan with a bang! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right?

What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers' new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?

That's not all, the Deadpool: Samurai original manga series features an epic crossover event as All Might of My Hero Academia joins the Merc with a Mouth on this insane adventure in Japan.

Thanks to our friends over at Viz Media, you can preview the first 22 pages of Deadpool: Samurai digitally!

Deadpool: Samurai Volume 1 is now available in paperback and digitally! Secure your copy today.

Movies

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

TV Shows

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

TV Shows

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Comics

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

