Best-selling Manga 'Deadpool: Samurai' Receives English Translation

Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga, landing in Japan with a bang! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right?

What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers' new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?

That's not all, the Deadpool: Samurai original manga series features an epic crossover event as All Might of My Hero Academia joins the Merc with a Mouth on this insane adventure in Japan.

Thanks to our friends over at Viz Media, you can preview the first 22 pages of Deadpool: Samurai digitally!

