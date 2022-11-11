Your Definitive Guide to Wakanda: The Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas Is Available Now

Written by journalist and comics and video games writer Evan Narcisse—with newly commissioned art from Shawn Martinbrough—the Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas is a reader’s definitive guide to the landscape, legacy, and inner workings of a technologically advanced nation on the continual brink of change.

“Treating Wakanda itself like a character that would become more complicated and layered—and sometimes contradictory—was how I approached writing the book,” says Narcisse on the Atlas’ development. “I love the idea that there's a lot of different ways of living in Wakanda.”

Chock-full of intricate maps, key battlegrounds and timelines, essays, and captivating imagery, the Atlas brings the world of Wakanda to life in stunning, new detail. It also offers insight into major locations from Black Panther comics, such as Birnin Zana, the Golden City, the Great Mound and the Necropolis. Readers will learn about the importance of these locations for T'Challa, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, the Avengers, and more, while taking in breathtaking views of waterfalls, jungles, laboratories, the Royal Palace, and even the meteorite site that became the nation’s secret source of Vibranium.

We sat down with Evan Narcisse to cover his current work at Marvel plus all things Wakanda—its history, its people, and, of course, an ancient lineage of Black Panthers.

To get a little backstory, do you remember your first introduction to Black Panther as a character?

EVAN NARCISSE: So, I'm going off my memory here, but [I believe it was] MARVEL SUPER ACTION, which were the reprints they were doing in the 70s of older books. This one was reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #61, I want to say from [‘67-‘68]. But yeah, it was a story where the Avengers have to fight Ymir and Surtur, the Asgardian Frost and Fire Giants.

Black Panther was in it, and he just seemed really cool to me. It was John Buscema art. It made an impression to me because aside from him being Black, I thought his costume was really cool. He looked sleek and powerful, and even a little bit foreboding compared to the other characters on the team.

Yeah, and fully masked head to toe.

EVAN NARCISSE: Yes, yeah. He kind of looked like a dude you didn't want to mess with. And then, if I remember correctly, part of that issue takes place in Wakanda. And more importantly, he's pining away for his native country, right? He's missing the place where he came from, and that resonated for me. My parents were born in Haiti, and my mom raised us. And T’Challa talking about Wakanda reminded me of the way she would talk about Haiti. And that just felt familiar.

When building out the Atlas, what was your ground floor in? Were you more character or landscape oriented?

EVAN NARCISSE: I always start with character. But the approach I took with the Atlas was that Wakanda itself is a character, right? When we talk about storytelling in comics or other media, we talk about character arcs. Like how have events changed a person, their attitudes, their worldview, et cetera. And Wakanda is the same way. When it first appeared in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52, it seemed like a smaller place.

There is still a sense of, I think, inherent majesty and history to it. And it seemed like T'Challa was mostly the architect of the technological transformation and change in Wakanda. But as more writers touch the mythos, it expands backwards, deeper into history, and then forwards out into the future and [even now] out into space.

And these places that are catalogs in the book, they play such important roles in the building of the Black Panther mythos, in T’Challa’s own personal history. But also, the other characters, who are his antagonists, his allies. Or, just regular folk from the kingdom, people who are not Super Heroes, but their fortunes rise and fall depending on whether there's too much rain in the Alkama Fields.

Like, there's that one story arc in [Ta-Nehisi Coates’] first run, where they find out about the threat of the Originators and the cabal of villains who are causing all this chaos, because it hasn't stopped raining in the Alkama Fields. And Storm flies up, like, “Yeah, this is not natural.” And that's a place evolving over the period of a run, right? And then touching the characters' lives, and playing a part in the storyline. So that's kind of how I looked at it.

And a lot of different responses to [the nation’s] sociopolitical status quo and the changes. To imagine Wakanda as a country, is to imagine it as a place where there is sometimes disharmony, sometimes there is a conflict. Even as they agree that they are a nation, they can disagree about what the best path forward is, what the best way to honor the ancestors is. Those kinds of things are all things we see in the real world, like sociocultural conversations.