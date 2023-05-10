Marvel Day at Sea — The Ultimate Marvel Itinerary to See and Do Everything
Marvel Day at Sea returns to Disney Cruise line in January 2024!
Avengers, ahoy! If you’re looking for a way to get up close with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes, dine on exquisite Marvel-inspired food, see some Marvel shows, and completely immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe for one day, set sail for Marvel Day at Sea, returning to Disney Cruise line in January 2024. Taking place on select sailings onboard the Disney Dream, Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you’ll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.
But what is it really like? It’s something you’ll have to see to believe, as it’s unlike any other Marvel experience out there. Whether you’ve already chartered a course or are preparing to set sail (cruises resume in 2024 out of South Florida!) here’s a very detailed log of what you might see, do, and experience throughout the day.
7:30 am — WAKE UP
I went to bed last night with the sweet sounds of Disney music softly playing in the background. But this morning, I woke up to the thunderous Avengers theme. Sometime overnight the ship completely transformed into Marvel Day at Sea, and that includes the background music, too. You can’t go anywhere on the ship without hearing iconic themes, including Captain America, Thor, Guardians, and even “Save the City” from “Rogers: The Musical” a few times here and there.
I quickly get ready to head out for the day, because there’s so much to see and do…
8:00 am — MEET SPIDER-MAN
Up first is hanging out with everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger, Spider-Man. I’ve booked a Heroic Encounter with him, which means I’ve got an abbreviated wait and a special spot to meet him, too. Though the line looks long, it’s a breeze in and out as Spidey and I take a selfie.
8:15 am — MEET IRON MAN
Iron Man is literally meeting right next to Spider-Man (it’s a two-for-one Heroic Encounter!) so after finishing with Spidey I head over to say hi to Tony Stark.
8:35 am — GRAB SOME BREAKFAST
I know it’s going to be a packed day, so I’ve got to fuel up. I head up to the pool deck where the quick-service buffet, Cabanas, has been completely outfitted for Marvel Day at Sea. There are dozens of Avenger character posters scattered throughout the area, and I sit right by a giant THOR poster. And while I don’t know what the God of Thunder had for breakfast, I have some Mickey-shaped waffles (obviously).
8:50 am — STOP BY THE COMICS VAULT
On my way down the ship I happen to pass the Marvel Comics Vault which is full of, you guessed it, Marvel Comics. At the Vault, you can check out a tablet that has been pre-loaded with over two hundred different comics to read (and truly, who doesn’t want to read some comics while sitting up on the pool deck watching the ocean go by?). If you didn’t bring any comics to read or just want to find a new story, be sure to stop by and check out the Vault.
9:15 AM — SWING BY MARVEL COMICS ACADEMY
Want to learn how to draw some of your favorite Marvel Heroes? The Marvel Comics Academy is gearing up to showcase how to draw Spider-Man. Grab some paper, a pencil, and take a seat!
9:30 am — WANDER AROUND THE ATRIUM
Often on cruises, the atrium is the place to see and be seen, and during this early morning stroll I got lucky enough to see two guests dressed up as President Loki and Alligator Loki — and that’s something you don’t see every day.
9:45 am — MARVEL TRIVIA TIME
If I join Marvel trivia and win, I will feel bad, so I recuse myself from participating. That doesn’t stop me from watching as solo players and groups go head-to-head in the ultimate Marvel Trivia session. And yes, there are prizes for the winners.
10:10 am — WATCH SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS ON FUNNEL VISION
But what’s happening elsewhere on the ship? Heading to the top deck I spy that there are dozens of families (with little Super Heroes) enjoying an episode of Spidey and His Amazing Friends in and around the pool. Honestly, the best way to watch Spidey TBH.
10:35 am — WATCH ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
And what else is playing on the ship right now? On my way for coffee, I happen to hear some familiar music and spy the latest Marvel movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania playing in the big theater onboard.
11:11 am — GRAB A CAPTAIN AMERICA LATTE
The first of many coffees today is a coconut latte, but this isn’t just any coconut latte — the baristas working at the coffee bar add a festive cinnamon Captain America on top!
11:30 am — GET READY
Ok, I take a quick break and head back to my cabin to get ready for the day. And since I’m now in an Ant-Man mood, I put on the first Ant-Man movie as I get ready (you can stream dozens of different Marvel movies — and Disney titles, too! — on the TV in your room).
12:15 pm — WATCH WARRIORS OF WAKANDA
It’s back to the atrium to watch the first show of the day, Warriors of Wakanda, and Okoye is amazing in it. Plus, the kids are so excited to see the Dora Milaje so close! Immediately after this event is the Super Hero Dash, and sadly did not take any pictures of it because it felt weird taking pictures of babies. But trust me, it was adorable.
12:40 pm — FIRST ICE CREAM OF THE DAY
Everything about a Disney Cruise is magical, but one of the most magical things is that there is just free ice cream all day. You just walk right up, grab an ice cream cone, and grab either vanilla, chocolate, a swirl, or one of the other rotating flavors of the day. Not gonna lie, I have already eaten a dozen ice creams and I’ve only been on the cruise for two days. The ice cream is not Marvel themed, but you still need to know about the ice cream.
12:51 pm — SPOT BASKIN ROBBINS SCOTT LANG
Speaking of ice cream, I spot a celebrity in my midst: a gust is dressed up as my favorite character, Baskin Robbins Scott Lang! He’s moving fast through the crowd, so I don’t get a clear picture, but it was amazing to see him for a second.
1:00 pm — WATCH Ms. Marvel Episode 1
With ice cream in hand, I find a nearby lounge chair and watch a little bit of the first episode of Ms. Marvel.
1:20 pm — QUICK LUNCH
I quickly stop by Cabanas to grab some chicken fingers and mac and cheese before it’s off to the next spot. On the way out I spy some Marvel desserts in the case and make a note to come back and eat ALL of them later.
1:30 pm — WATCH STRANGE ACADEMY
Grab a seat in the Walt Disney Theater because it’s time to watch Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular. Do I immediately regret not buying a Marvel Day at Sea popcorn bucket from the concession stand outside? Yes, yes I do. No spoilers, but Strange Academy is, without a doubt, spellbinding. Be prepared for lots of surprises — and surprise guests.
2:20 pm — CHECK OUT THE MARVEL SNACKS
Am I still hungry? Yes. Walking by Vanellope’s Sweets & Treats, I can’t help but spot some of the Marvel snacks inside. One of them happens to be a chocolate-covered sandwich cookie with dulce de leche inside and let me tell you, it’s delicious. I should have gotten two!
2:26 pm — SECOND ICE CREAM OF THE DAY
The banana ice cream is just really good, ok?
3:10 pm — MARVEL SUPER FAN FACE OFF
Yes there’s Marvel trivia onboard, and then there’s the Marvel Super Fan Face Off. Do you want to be crowned the ultimate Marvel “super fan?” Taking place in one of the activity spaces I swing in to see who might be crowded the super fan for this sailing.
3:25 pm — GRAB ANOTHER COFFEE
Now it’s time for a Captain Marvel Mocha. I take this with me to go and head back to my cabin to charge my phone and rest a little bit before everything in the afternoon. On my way back, Kamala Khan gets on the ship’s loudspeaker to announce to everyone onboard that she’s having the best day ever. Same, Kamala. Same.
4:00 pm – TAKE A WALK AROUND DECK FOUR
I’ve got some time to kill before dinner, and it’s a gorgeous day outside, so why not take a little stroll? I fill up my The Falcon and The Winter Soldier water bottle (I brought it from home) and head down to Deck Four for a little walk — it’s actually set up as a running loop, so I get my steps in for the day. I don’t even bother taking any music with me because the ship is still playing Marvel soundtracks and I have a fun time trying to guess what each song is.
4:30 pm — CHECK OUT THE COSTUME CELEBRATION
Everyone who’s wearing a Marvel costume is invited to participate in the costume celebration happening in the atrium. There, participants are broken down into different groups — whether they’re heroes, villains, or Spider-Man (always lots of Spider-Men) — and take turns showing their costumes off. But the big surprise is when Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of their friends also show up wearing their best Marvel costumes. Will I ever recover from Daisy Duck’s Black Widow outfit? Probably not!
4:56 pm — MEET IRON MAN GOOFY
I’ve come all this way, I’m not about to not stand in one of the lines to meet the characters. I’ve got a soft spot for Goofy, so I jump into his line to say hi.
5:15 pm — QUICK CHANGE FOR DINNER
Dinner is quickly approaching, so it’s back to my cabin just for a bit to change outfits, again, and charge my phone for about five minutes. Every little bit counts.
5:30 pm — AVENGERS TRAINING INITIATIVE
There’s one stop I’ve got to make before dinner: the Avengers Training Initiative. It actually takes place throughout the entire cruise down in the Youth Club, but since I am an adult I can’t go to it. However, during Marvel Day at Sea, they do the show up on the pool deck and everyone’s invited to watch (and possibly participate). Black Widow and Captain America recruit a bunch of little heroes to help them stop HYRDA, arming them with shields. Kate Bishop swings by, too, teaching everyone how to aim a bow and arrow. It’s adorable.
5:40 pm — MARVEL DAY AT SEA DINNER
I make it to dinner just in time to be seated and join my co-worker Alana (hi Alana). Dinner is delicious, as usual. Wondering what we ate? Check out the full Marvel Day at Sea dinner menu here.
7:16 pm — HEAD TO THE ATRIUM FOR MORE PICTURES
There’s a little lull in the ship as everyone is either just coming from, or going to, dinner. Alana and I head to the atrium to see if anything is happening there and stop to take pictures in front of the giant Marvel Day at Sea display.
7:50 pm - AVENGERS ASSEMBLE IN THE ATRIUM
Talk about being at the right place at the right time. I just happen to be standing in the atrium when Hawkeye and Kate Bishop show up. And then Captain Marvel shows up. And then Ms. Marvel shows up and I’ve never run faster to go say hi to someone (Ms. Marvel I love you!). But that’s not all — slowly, every single Avenger on the ship makes their way to the atrium to loud screams and cheers. It’s like a rock concert. The Avengers mix and mingle around, saying hi and posing for pictures. At one point Star-Lord tries to get Thor’s attention, so everyone in the atrium is just yelling “THOR! THOR!” until he hears. It’s a surreal and magical experience and I never wanted it to end.
8:10 pm - RUSH TO THE USO SHOW
There’s a lot happening on board right now, and I’m still determined to see everything! Before I miss too much, I head to the USO Show happening in one of the lounges to catch the performance. I’m not the only one who shows up, too — you can’t have a USO Show without Captain America!
8:35 pm - THIRD ICE CREAM OF THE DAY
Nothing stands between me and my banana soft serve ice cream.
9:45 pm - FIND A GOOD SPOT FOR THE NIGHTTIME SHOW
The upper deck is already very crowded with people waiting for Marvel Heroes Unite, but I thankfully find a good spot close to the main stage.
10:15 pm - WATCH MARVEL HEROES UNITE
Every Marvel Hero onboard comes together to fight every Marvel Villain onboard, and the show does not disappoint. Plus, add in some crazy stunts and fireworks and you’ve got the best Marvel show, either on land or at sea. Plus, Wanda flies across the ship!! We love it when she flies. No major spoilers, and I promise that since the show takes place on the whole upper deck every spot is a good spot to see it.
11:30 pm - VISIT THE RAVAGERS CLUB
One last stop for the day, and I’m headed down to one of the lounges for the Ravagers Club. And yes, it’s full of Ravagers and they do not want to dance.
11:45 pm - WATCH ANT-MAN AND THE WASP ON FUNNEL VISION
On my way to refill my water bottle (......and get one last ice cream), I can’t help but stop and watch Ant-Man and The Wasp. It’s playing on Funnel Vision. The perfect way to end the day.
Ready to set sail with the Avengers? Marvel Day at Sea returns on the Disney Dream in 2024 out of Port Everglades, and we can’t wait to see what new, exciting opportunities await!
Marvel Day at Sea will be offered on 10 five-night Caribbean and Bahamian cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, and March 3, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman, and Castaway Cay.
- Departing Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and March 8, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500, or contact their travel agent.
