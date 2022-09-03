Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 3, 2022

First-looks Of Spidey, Miles Morales, And Ghost-Spider From The All-New ‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’

Featuring Debut Performances of Characters From Disney Junior’s Hit Series ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ and other Disney Junior hits!

by Marvel
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Fans of the hit series 'Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends' are already loving the second season of the show on Disney Junior, and now fans from coast to coast can experience Spidey and the gang like never before. Get an exclusive peek at the latest way to enjoy the web-slinging fun live at 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza' !

The 80-city 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza' national tour, geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans, offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.

Spidey at Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Fans can see characters from Disney Junior’s hit series 'Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' with Team Spidey making their official debut on the tour. The show features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the new original song “Green Gobby Party,” written by “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

“Green Gobby Party” and the full playlist from “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” can be found here.

For additional information about the tour schedule and tickets, visit www.disneyjuniortour.com.



In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)

