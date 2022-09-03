First-looks Of Spidey, Miles Morales, And Ghost-Spider From The All-New ‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’

Fans of the hit series 'Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends' are already loving the second season of the show on Disney Junior, and now fans from coast to coast can experience Spidey and the gang like never before. Get an exclusive peek at the latest way to enjoy the web-slinging fun live at 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza' !

The 80-city 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza' national tour, geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans, offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.