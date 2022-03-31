Culture & Lifestyle
Published March 31, 2022

Halle Berry Casts a Spell at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

The mystic arts work in mysterious ways!

by Marvel
doctor strange - halle berry

No one can resist the mystic forces of the mysterious ancient sanctum inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, not even Halle Berry! The Oscar-winning actress — and clearly brand-new Avengers Campus recruit — stopped by the area on a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort and caught up with Doctor Strange. What did they talk about? What spells did she learn? Did Berry stop by Pym Test Kitchen for any snacks on her way out? 

All questions that need answers, but those will have to wait for another day! The mystic arts can't reveal every single secret...

doctor strange

At the Ancient Sanctum, Doctor Strange trains recruits in the ways of the mystic arts by bringing this Ancient Sanctum to life with powerful spells. At night, the Ancient Sanctum glows even more vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy.

In this article: Avengers Campus, Theme Parks

