Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Give the Gift of Reading with These Excellent Children's and YA Marvel Books
Stories that keep on giving! The whole family will enjoy these Marvel books from this year for kids and teenagers of all ages!
Nothing beats a gift you can enjoy again and again—especially one that you can enjoy with the whole family! We've rounded up the very best Children's and YA Marvel books from this year to delight Marvel fans of all ages. Whether you're adding to your treasured Little Golden Books collection or diving into the adventures of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, these books are sure to engage and inspire. Just don't blame us if they have trouble putting down their books over the holiday season!
Find the perfect gifts for all the young Super Heroes in your life, and who knows...you may find yourself reading alongside them too!
Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book
Age Range: 5+
The ultimate pop-up book of Marvel super heroes—from Spider-Man to the Avengers to the Fantastic Four—from renowned paper engineer Matthew Reinhart!
From New York Times bestselling paper engineer Matthew Reinhart comes this stunning pop-up book showcasing iconic Marvel super heroes. Watch Spider-Man swing over rooftops, pull tabs to transform Tony Stark into Iron Man and Bruce Banner into the Incredible Hulk, watch the X-Men take down a giant Sentinel, and much, much more! Featuring contemporary comics art and remarkable three-dimensional paper engineering on every page, this oversized pop-up book will delight Marvel fans of all ages.
My Mighty Marvel First Book Collection
Age Range: 5-6
Meet the world’s greatest heroes, as drawn by the world’s greatest creators, in this deluxe boxed set featuring six legendary Marvel Super Heroes!
An introduction to six classic Marvel Super Heroes for the youngest superfans—featuring art by legendary comics artists!
Jump into action with Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, the Hulk, and Iron Man! Learn all about their abilities, friends, and alter egos in six bright and bold board books, with art from the classic comics. Vivid colors and three special gatefolds in each book make for fun-filled reads perfect for the youngest kids and longtime Marvel fans alike.
Featuring art by titans of comics Jack Kirby, John Romita Sr., Sal Buscema, John Buscema, Bob Layton, and John Romita Jr.! Start collecting the full series with this six-book box set.
Spider-Man's Social Dilemma
Age Range: 9-12
The first in a three-book middle grade novel series by Spider-Man’s number one fan and hilarious fiction writer, Preeti Chhibber!
Peter Parker has been swinging and thwipping his way through New York City as Spider-Man for just a few months, and balancing his double life is complicated. He goes to school and tries not to embarrass himself in front of his crush, MJ; he takes photos for the Daily Bugle and tries not to embarrass himself in front of his boss, J. Jonah Jameson; and he fights crime in the evenings and...well, he’s kind of always trying to not embarrass himself. Easier said than done when you’re a teen with spider powers you’re still getting used to.
On top of all that, the notorious villain the Sandman is acting more strangely than ever, social media seems to be taking a toll on MJ, and someone keeps trying to steal an artifact that’s supposedly powered by alien matter . . . which can’t be good. Something eerie is going on, and Peter is determined to figure out what it is before things go from weird to dangerous.
Told with Preeti Chhibber’s incomparable voice, which balances wit and charm with teenage earnestness and vulnerability, this series is full of action-adventure, humor, friendship, and, of course, heroism.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Courage to Dream Picture Book
Age Range: 3-5
Set in the world of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Marvel Studios, The Courage to Dream is an inspiring picture book about a young Wakandan finding her destiny, from two New York Times best-selling creators.
The Courage to Dream tells the story of Assata, a young Wakandan who hopes to become one of the Dora Milaje, the warriors who protect Wakanda. But because of Assata’s disability, she lets go of her dream.
Assata’s light shows through all the same, introducing her to surprising friends: the princess Shuri, the warrior Okoye, and the powerful M’Baku. But only Assata can give herself what she’s missing: the courage to dream.
New York Times best-selling author Frederick Joseph (The Black Friend) and New York Times best-selling illustrator Nikkolas Smith (The 1619 Project: Born on the Water) bring Wakanda to life in this inspiring picture book about discovering who you can truly be.
Black Panther: Shuri Is Brave! (Little Golden Book)
Age Range: 2-5
Two heroes are better than one when Marvel’s Black Panther and his sister, Shuri, team up in this action-packed Little Golden Book!
The threats to the African nation of Wakanda are many, so Marvel’s Black Panther teams up with his little sister, Shuri, to defeat their foe! Boys and girls ages 2 to 5 will love this Little Golden Book, which features Black Panther, Shuri, and other great Marvel characters. The friendly eye-catching retro art style is the perfect way to introduce little heroes to the Marvel Universe, and is equally loved by adult collectors and comic book fans as well!
Ghost-Spider (Little Golden Book)
Age Range: 2-5
Marvel’s Ghost-Spider spins an action-packed web in her first-ever Little Golden Book!
In another part of the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy gets bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. Gaining amazing spider-like super-powers, she swings into action as the Super Hero Ghost-Spider—while also rocking out in a too-cool all-girl rock band. Boys and girls ages 2 to 5 will love learning about Marvel’s Ghost-Spider—her amazing abilities, friends, and fearsome foes—in this fully illustrated Little Golden Book!
Spider-Ham: Hollywood May-Ham (Spider-Ham Graphic Novel #2)
Age Range: 7-10
Legendary director Alfred Peacock has acquired the rights to bring Spider-Ham's spectacular story to the silver screen. There's only one, itsy-bitsy problem: Spider-Ham didn't sell those rights, and Peacock is getting the origin all wrong―making our hero out to be a monstrous menace! Once he catches wind of the perilous production, Peter Porker uses his Daily Beagle connections to secure on-set credentials, where he not so subtly tries to improve the film's depiction of his alter ego and fix all the “continuity errors” in the movie.
Behind the scenes, Porker soon discovers that some very shady characters are bankrolling the entire operation, in a bid to convince the residents of New Yolk City that their porcine protector is a threat who must be eliminated. Now, Spider-Ham must face down an army of ninja production assistants and some truly shoddy CGI to prevent this box-office bomb from blowing up his reputation! Will everyone's favorite pig clear his name? Or is this porky protector headed for the cutting room floor?
Miles Morales: Stranger Tides (Spider-Man Graphic Novel #2)
Age Range: 8-12
Join Miles Morales in his most epic adventure yet!
Miles Morales has just about gotten used to this being Spider-Man thing. Keeping Brooklyn safe, taking down bad guys, and finishing his homework―he's got this! But when Spider-Man is invited to a launch for a brand-new video game, things go sideways fast. Anyone who plays the game is frozen, and it's all because of a villain named the Stranger. He's judged humanity and found it lacking, and his idea of justice is extreme.
Left with the fate of the world in his hands, and the clock is ticking on Miles. Can he turn old foes to friends and find the answers he needs in time?
Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Team Spidey Does It All!
Age Range: 3-5
Swing into the world of comics with everyone’s favorite web-slinger! My First Comics is an easy-to-read comic book that introduces young fans to graphic novels with simple text, accessible layouts, and clear storylines about Spidey and his amazing friends. Kids get to learn the basics of “comics grammar” while exploring themes of teamwork, adventure, and friendship. My First Comics is the perfect introduction to comics for 3 to 5-year-olds, as well as fans of the new hit TV show!
Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Sandman Won't Share! (Little Golden Book)
Age Range: 2-5
Spidey swings into action with Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales in this action-packed Little Golden Book based on the hit pre-school series Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends!
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy team up with Peter Parker to fight no-good villains as an amazing group of friends who know how to save the day. Based on the hit pre-school animated series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends airing on Disney Junior, this Little Golden Book captures the show’s fun, action, and life lessons that are just right for little heroes ages 2 to 5 years old.
