Inspire and Entertain Kids with These Shang-Chi Books

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is officially the #1 Movie in the World, and its impact on young children seeing a hero that looks like them on the big screen in a Marvel blockbuster is not lost on the stars and creative team behind the film.

If you and the fam watched Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings over the week, and the little ones in your life can't get enough of Marvel's greatest fighter, Shang-Chi, we've got a handful of young reader titles to inspire and entertain!