Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 5, 2023

Mantis Joins the Awesome Dance-Off at Avengers Campus

Get your groove on with the Guardians of the Galaxy!

by Rachel Paige
mantis - avengers campus

Step aside Star-Lord and Gamora, because a new dance-off competitor has arrived. Starting on Friday, May 5 Mantis will join the Awesome Dance-Off at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort! 

Appearing for a limited time, Mantis is now going to get her groove on opposite Star-Lord in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT attraction. Do you think you have rockin’ dance moves to match? The only way to find out is to join in the dance yourself! 

@disneyparks Just let the music move you 🎶 Mantis has grooved her way into #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Mantis joins an ever-growing list of heroes and villains roaming about the land, including Ant-Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, Loki, Shang-Chi, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more! 

But the Guardians aren't just stopping with a new Awesome Dance-Off in Avengers Campus. New food and beverage offerings are also now available for any and all galactic heroes who happen to be visiting Terra (aka Earth). 

In this article: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, Mantis, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers Campus, Theme Parks

