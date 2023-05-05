Mantis Joins the Awesome Dance-Off at Avengers Campus

Step aside Star-Lord and Gamora, because a new dance-off competitor has arrived. Starting on Friday, May 5 Mantis will join the Awesome Dance-Off at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort!

Appearing for a limited time, Mantis is now going to get her groove on opposite Star-Lord in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT attraction. Do you think you have rockin’ dance moves to match? The only way to find out is to join in the dance yourself!