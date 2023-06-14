Marvel Art Atelier - Aspiring Artist Program Launches at Disneyland Paris

The Marvel Art Atelier is a new training program for aspiring Marvel artists. From June 14ᵗʰ, 2023, a class of talented mentees will unleash their pen powers under the expert guidance of Marvel artist and mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli along with Stormbreakers artists Peach Momoko and Natacha Bustos. Giuseppe, Peach and Natacha will teach the mentees the tricks and techniques they use to bring the page to life in a way that only Marvel can do.

The artist development program will challenge these young artists on specific Marvel themes and approaches to art, utilizing the curriculum developed for Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling by Proko. In addition to learning from Marvel artists, the participants will also be receiving the full course for free from Marvel and Proko.

On June 21, 2023, visitors to Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will be able to admire their best work exclusively at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery. If you’re a superfan of Marvel and art, you won’t want to miss it!

With the Marvel Art Atelier, the second Anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – the Art of Marvel and the first Anniversary of Marvel Avengers Campus all this year, Disneyland Paris© is truly a home for all Marvel fans and an inspirational place for tomorrow’s heroes.