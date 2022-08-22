Marvel Launching Core Rulebook for New Tabletop Role-Playing Game in Summer 2023
'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook' available June 2023. Followed by 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang' available July 2023. Use the D616 game system to embody your favorite Super Heroes and Super Villains!
New adventures in the Marvel Multiverse start now! Today, Marvel announced the official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book coming in Summer 2023. Both books are written by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and feature covers by artist Iban Coello.
First, RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK,’ on sale June 2023. Fully updated and expanded from the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK, which is now available, the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!
The rule book will be followed by a brand-new adventure book on sale July 2023, ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM OF KANG.’ This book includes new character profiles and features a series of six interlocked adventures. Fans can play through with a new team or character each time or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions!
“We’re absolutely thrilled with the volume and quality of the feedback the Narrators and players gave us on the Playtest Rulebook, and we truly took it to heart for in the core rulebook,” said the game co-designer Matt Forbeck. “We have a huge playtest update coming out soon that streamlines the game and makes it even easier to understand and play. I can’t wait for fans to try it out ahead of the full release of these books next summer!”
Both books will be available wherever graphic novels and books are sold. Stay tuned for more information on Marvel’s role-playing games on Marvel.com/RPG!
