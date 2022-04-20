Gear
Published April 20, 2022

Official Playtest Rulebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is Now Available

Get your own copy of the Playtest Rulebook, now on sale!

by Marika Hashimoto
The Multiverse is full of possibilities, and what better way to discover them than to play through each one yourself!

Get ready for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, the latest tabletop RPG that puts the power of the Marvel Universe in YOUR hands. The key to unlocking the Multiverse lies in the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK, now available in comic stores and online! Packed with character profiles, statistics, sheets, maps, instructions for character creation and combat, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK is also welcoming player feedback, which can change the future course of the game itself. Head over to the official website at marvel.com/RPG to add your thoughts on the game for ongoing development.

With Roll20 as the official virtual tabletop and Demiplane as the official digital toolset, players have a variety of options for playthrough. The Marvel Universe has no shortage of unique and powerful characters, and you can have your pick of Super Heroes, like Black Panther (T'Challa), Captain America (Steve Rogers)Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)GrootIron Man (Tony Stark)RocketSpider-Man (Miles Morales)Storm (Ororo Munroe)Thor (Thor Odinson)Wolverine (Logan) and Spider-Man (Peter Parker)—plus anyone else you want on your roster!

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Playtest Rulebook by Matt Forbeck
MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME by Matt Forbeck

Try your hand at character creation by using the profiles in the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK for inspiration, or filling in the character sheets on your own. After all, you get to decide what happens in the game, with limitless opportunities for player interactions.

There's plenty to explore with the unique d616 System, as well as the new dice mechanic, as explained by game designer Matt Forbeck. "From the start, we wanted to make the stories that you tell and the battles that you fight feel like they came straight from Marvel." Don't miss the chance to feel like part of the Marvel Universe yourself!

All you need to get started on your own fantastic adventure is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends. Pick up the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME PLAYTEST RULEBOOK now in comic stores near you, and get ready to unlock the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse!

For the latest information and updates to the game, go to marvel.com/RPG and follow Marvel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram for more news to come!

