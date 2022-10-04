Get Lost in the Marvel Universe with ‘Marvel Mazes’

Sean C. Jackson took us inside some of Marvel Mazes’ locations and scenes, and even offered a peek at his maze-making process.

How does someone get into the (very) cool job of creating mazes?

SEAN C. JACKSON: I had been drawing mazes—3D mazes with steps and buildings—since I was a kid. A few years ago, I pitched my mazes to Chronicle Books. They published my first book, From Here to There: A Book of Mazes to Wander and Explore in 2017. My editor at Chronicle also pitched my second book, Star Wars Mazes, and the new book, Marvel Mazes. Now I do specialized mazes for games, jigsaws and magazines. While working on the books, I have also been playing with different mediums and themes to expand creatively.

This book takes readers all over the Marvel Universe, with even a maze or two in the Multiverse. Are you also a longtime fan of Marvel Comics?

SEAN C. JACKSON: In the mid-1980s, my two best friends freshman year were huge comics fans. They turned me on to the X-Men, the New Mutants, and Daredevil, as well as DC titles like TEEN TITANS and SWAMP THING. I mostly followed the artists, so, John Byrne, Bill Sienkiewicz, Frank Miller, Barry Windsor-Smith, Arthur Adams. This was a great time to be into comics and a lot of great books dropped around then. With a subscription to Marvel Unlimited, I was able to catch up on some truly fantastic storylines I had missed too. Most notable were PLANET HULK, HAWKEYE (2012), DOCTOR STRANGE (2015), and MS. MARVEL (2014).

When making Marvel Mazes, I kept to characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus X-Men and the Fantastic Four. But I knew there would be plenty inside for serious fans of the comics.