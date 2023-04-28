"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Avengers assemble for all-new processional featuring the largest lineup of Marvel Super Heroes
From now to June 22, 2023, the Avengers will assemble at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for the Marvel Season of Super Heroes, inviting Marvel fans to channel their inner Super Heroes and unleash playful new powers. Guests can explore Tomorrowland, where they can catch the largest lineup of Marvel Super Heroes yet in the new immersive processional Calling All Heroes: Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow Assemble!
Fans will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite Super Heroes face-to-face for some fun encounters. Gear up with super-new collectibles, indulge in Marvel-themed culinary delights, and team up with friends in your best hero-themed attire to enjoy photo-taking with your favorite Avengers. With so much to see and do, Marvel Season of Super Heroes is sure to be a thrilling experience for fans of all ages!
A brand-new, immersive processional will see Tomorrowland Stage as the ultimate destination. Calling All Heroes: Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow Assemble! features a surprise lineup of Marvel Super Heroes for each performance, from Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Shuri, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Doctor Strange and Wong, all accompanied by the Avengers Deployment Vehicle. In addition, don’t forget to drop-by the Expo Assembly Station, in Marvel-inspired outfits, and collect your Hero Badge (available on a first-come-first-serve basis and while stocks last) and walk side by side with the Avengers in the processional as a new Hero, you may even appear on the giant LED screen at the Tomorrowland Stage!
Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Super Heroes in Tomorrowland, including Iron Man, Ant-Man, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Shuri, Doctor Strange and for the first time, Wong. After learning how to draw Groot at Animation Academy, meet him face to face and say the iconic words...“I am Groot."
Team up with friends to recreate iconic movie scenes by riding the immersive Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! attractions, an essential part of any Marvel fan's trip to the park. Complete the fun with a unique Pass for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at the Expo shop, which features a personalized photo and name. For those seeking to maximize their power, the mission card launching in May offers multiple times priority access to the Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!
Hong Kong Disneyland has a treasure trove of the latest Marvel-themed merchandise, from collectibles and accessories to apparel, some are priority launched in the park. For the first time, the resort will bring the new 1:1 Iron Man and Ant-Man figures at the Expo Shop and Pavilion Gifts, which are not to be missed.
There's no shortage of ways to suit up as fans can customize their own Marvel Super Hero team logo with friends and apply it to a pin, cap, or T-shirt through the park's online store. Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be delighted to know that new merchandise has been released to coincide with the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latest merchandise includes Groot-themed toys and accessories, which are sure to be a hit with fans of the lovable character! To extend the fun at home, grab a SPIDER-BOT before you leave.
or those looking to fuel up after a day of adventuring, the Marvel-furnished Starliner Diner is a must-visit dining spot. Fans will fall in love with Marvel-themed murals, created by Disney fan and Japanese artist, Kaz Oomori. Exciting Marvel-themed dishes will transport guests to the heart of the Marvel universe. Try the “Iron Man Pork and Pineapple Burger Combo” or the “Infinity Stone Jelly Soda,” and don't forget to bite into the “Arc Reactor Churros,” inspired by Iron Man's arc-powered R.T. Marvel fans will also be thrilled to discover a range of Baby Groot-themed snacks, including a limited edition talking Popcorn Bucket, cookies, lemon tarts and soft-serve float drinks.
Guests can even stay at the Marvel Super Hero base camps spread across the resort’s hotels and join a series of Marvel-themed activities such as the Marvel Hero’s Light Lamp Workshop, the Marvel Base Camp Starlight Picnic and more.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is truly the ultimate destination for Marvel fans looking to unleash their inner Super Heroes. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply looking to enjoy a day of adventure, book an unforgettable experience today that’s sure to thrill and delight guests of all ages. Share it with @HKDisneyland and #PowerOfFun for a chance to get your “superpower” featured on our official social accounts for real.
See even more photos below of the exciting Super Heroic offerings at Hong Kong Disneyland!
Hong Kong Disneyland asks for guests’ kind understanding and compliance with the following requirements when visiting the park. Guests must:
1. purchase their tickets in advance and make park visit reservations up to 90 days in advance of their visit, via the Hong Kong Disneyland reservation website; and
2. Comply with the latest visit arrangements at https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/guest-services/health-and-safety/.
* Wearing face mask is optional for guests and cast members across the resort.
