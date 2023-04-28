"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

A brand-new, immersive processional will see Tomorrowland Stage as the ultimate destination. Calling All Heroes: Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow Assemble! features a surprise lineup of Marvel Super Heroes for each performance, from Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Shuri, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Doctor Strange and Wong, all accompanied by the Avengers Deployment Vehicle. In addition, don’t forget to drop-by the Expo Assembly Station, in Marvel-inspired outfits, and collect your Hero Badge (available on a first-come-first-serve basis and while stocks last) and walk side by side with the Avengers in the processional as a new Hero, you may even appear on the giant LED screen at the Tomorrowland Stage!

Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Super Heroes in Tomorrowland, including Iron Man, Ant-Man, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Shuri, Doctor Strange and for the first time, Wong. After learning how to draw Groot at Animation Academy, meet him face to face and say the iconic words...“I am Groot."

Team up with friends to recreate iconic movie scenes by riding the immersive Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! attractions, an essential part of any Marvel fan's trip to the park. Complete the fun with a unique Pass for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at the Expo shop, which features a personalized photo and name. For those seeking to maximize their power, the mission card launching in May offers multiple times priority access to the Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!