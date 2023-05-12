The New Marvel Books Hitting Stores in May

See what new and upcoming novels and guidebooks from the Marvel Universe are coming to bookstores near you!

This May, it’s the Spider-Verse (and its many heroes) in the spotlight! Follow Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider as she guides you on an illustrated tour of the Spider-Verse. Then, the year 2099 meets Araña, and Araña meets the future Spider-Man—get to know Miguel O’Hara in prose novel Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.

Available now! Discover the dramatic diversity of the Spider-Verse in this deluxe, fully illustrated volume from Insight Editions!

Take a tour through the colorful worlds of Marvel’s Spider-Verse in this comprehensive guidebook detailing the lives of its many web-slingers. Follow Gwen Stacy—better known as Ghost-Spider—as she jumps between dimensions visiting the countless friendly (and some not-so-friendly) neighborhood Spider-folk whom she has met in her adventures across the Marvel Multiverse. From Peter Parker to Miles Morales, from Spider-Ham to Spider-Man 2099, more than 60 of Gwen’s iconic wall-crawling colleagues are profiled here, each illustrated with amazing original art. Thrilling and vibrant, this arachnophile’s treasury is a must-have collectible for every Spider-fan!