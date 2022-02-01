Ronald L. Smith on the Young Prince T'Challa's Latest Adventure in 'Black Panther: Spellbound'

Marvel.com had the opportunity to speak with author Ronald L. Smith on T'Challa's spellbinding adventure!

Marvel.com: How long after Black Panther: The Young Prince does Black Panther: Spellbound take place?

Ronald L. Smith: About a year, give or take.

Marvel.com: How much has T’Challa changed and/or grown in that time period?

Ronald L. Smith: A lot. He’s already been through the weird and supernatural events that went down in Chicago, so he knows that as the son of the Black Panther, he can be a target. Also, he is more aware of his fate: that he will one day take the throne.



Marvel.com: The events of The Young Prince clued T’Challa in to the supernatural threats that exist in the world. Will T’Challa heed his father, the King of Wakanda’s words, “You are a representative of your nation. Use the wisdom and judgment you have been taught. Do not let me down,” as well as taking every precaution to not utilize his Panther suit?

Ronald L. Smith: Ha, we’ll have to see. He respects his father deeply and is always wondering what his father would do if he were in the same situation T’Challa might find himself in. He’s sometimes unsure of himself. He wants to do what’s best for everyone: his friends, his parents, sometimes at risk to his own well-being. But he also knows he has a powerful weapon with the suit, so he thinks hard about when and if he uses it. Of course, his friend Zeke wants him to wear it all the time.

Marvel.com: In The Young Prince, the story was set in Chicago, a place you’ve lived for over a decade. Spellbound finds T’Challa and his friends in Alabama. What takes him here?

Ronald L. Smith: Summer vacation. I really wanted him to be back in the States again. There’s so much he hasn’t experienced. I know the south well, so I thought it would be a good place to set the book. Plus, it’s so different from Wakanda: the food, slang and way of life. Also, it’s a good opportunity to talk a little about the Civil Rights Movement, of which Alabama was the epicenter.

Marvel.com: What I love from your first book, and now Spellbound, is T’Challa learning more about his environment through local food. How does this enhance the story?

Ronald L. Smith: Well, I love to eat, and food is a tradition in the south. You can't leave someone’s house without them “making a plate” for you to go, or sitting down with some sweet tea. Food is love, right? It’s more about sitting down and communicating with friends and family. The food is just an excuse! Like all writers, I want readers to see, taste and smell the scenes I’m writing. Food allows us to do that in abundance.

Marvel.com: Your writing innately addresses race relations and injustices in America. Moving from Wakanda to Chicago to now Alabama, what topics did you want to explore knowing that young readers are your intended audience?

Ronald L. Smith: Fiction allows young readers to experience life outside of their own set of circumstances. A novel is different from a textbook or a lecture from a teacher. If I can get kids to learn a little about history through the lens of a novel, and without lecturing, I think it’s a good thing. It’s important to remember that young readers are smart and well-informed. Shying away from these topics would be a mistake, especially in a setting such as Alabama, where so much history, pain, and triumphs were made in the fight for civil rights.

Marvel.com: T’Challa wants nothing more than a fun summer adventure with his friends. However, a new character in the book presents a few roadblocks for that plan. What can you tell us about Bob and Rising Souls, and the challenges they present to T’Challa?

Ronald L. Smith: Bob is more than what he seems, and when T’Challa, Sheila and Zeke discover who he really is, well, things take a turn for the worse. He has an agenda and will stop at nothing to achieve it!

Marvel.com: Anything else you’d like to tease?

Ronald L. Smith: I just hope kids and adults like the books. It’s been an honor and pleasure to write them!

