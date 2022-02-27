Stan Lee Honored with New Plaque at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park
The plaque honors the legacy of the legendary comics creator.
Next time you suit up for a heroic adventure at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, take a peek at a brand new plaque situated inside the land honoring the legacy of the late Stan Lee. Starting today, visitors to the land will find a new dedication to one of the most prolific and legendary comic creators of all time, honoring his legacy that inspired generations of fans, both young and old, to find their inner hero.
The new plaque, located to the left as you enter the land, reads:
We dedicate Avengers Campus to the incomparable Stan Lee.
That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero. Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all ‘True Believers.’
Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all True Believers.
The plaque was unveiled at Avengers Campus earlier today. Take a closer look at it in the the images above.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here
TV Shows
TV Shows
Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine