Treats to Astonish Coming to Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea
Step aboard the Disney Dream for a Super Heroic Adventure of eating!
Heed the call to your Super Hero vacation dreams and enjoy some tasty treats in the process! In just a few weeks, the Disney Dream sets sail on select itineraries out of Miami and you and your family can experience the once in a lifetime adventure that is the Marvel Day at Sea!
The action-packed day on the Disney Dream includes the largest gathering of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on the high seas! You'll be able to enjoy all-day entertainment, featuring the debut of the one and only Sam Wilson, AKA Captain America alongside the Mighty Thor and so much more!
As if all that Super Hero adventuring wasn't enough, the amazing culinary team at Disney Cruise Line is proud to present an epic array of treats and sweets available exclusively during Marvel Day at Sea. Behold!
Once you head over to Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats on the Disney Dream during Marvel Day at Sea, you won't be able to handle the cuteness of the Baby Groot Marshmallow Stick, but it sure will be delicious!
You can relive Civil War with these epic cupcakes: the Iron Man Cupcake made with vanilla sponge cake and vanilla frosting or the Spider-Man Cupcake made with chocolate devil cake and white chocolate mousse. Are you team Iron Man or team Spider-Man?
And to round it all out, show your True Believer status by enjoying the Captain America brownie or the Marvel Cookie Sandwich with dulce de leche filling, and so much more available throughout the ship.
Now's your chance to try them all! The entire Marvel and Disney Cruise Line team can't wait for you enjoy these treats and all the mind-blowing activities at Marvel Day at Sea aboard the Disney Dream, sailings beginning in January!
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.
