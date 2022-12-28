Treats to Astonish Coming to Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea

Heed the call to your Super Hero vacation dreams and enjoy some tasty treats in the process! In just a few weeks, the Disney Dream sets sail on select itineraries out of Miami and you and your family can experience the once in a lifetime adventure that is the Marvel Day at Sea!

The action-packed day on the Disney Dream includes the largest gathering of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on the high seas! You'll be able to enjoy all-day entertainment, featuring the debut of the one and only Sam Wilson, AKA Captain America alongside the Mighty Thor and so much more!

As if all that Super Hero adventuring wasn't enough, the amazing culinary team at Disney Cruise Line is proud to present an epic array of treats and sweets available exclusively during Marvel Day at Sea. Behold!