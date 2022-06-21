‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Delivers an Epic Iron Man/Spider-Man Team-Up in ‘Marvel’s Secret Reverse’
The full-length manga novel is now available in paperback and digital release on VIZ Media!
From legendary writer and artist Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!) comes a brand-new manga graphic novel starring top Avengers Iron Man and Spider-Man!
Now available on manga publisher VIZ Media, Marvel’s Secret Reverse is a 112-page team-up that will take these fan-favorite heroes on a technological adventure with a dash of danger.
Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention, and awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…
And, Marvel Insiders can snatch up a digital copy of Marvel's Secret Reverse as a Reward of the Week! Only 50 digital download codes will be available to redeem starting today.
Thanks to our friends at VIZ Media, preview the first 11 pages of Marvel’s Secret Reverse online!
Marvel’s Secret Reverse is now available in paperback and digitally! Secure your copy now.
