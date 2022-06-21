Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 21, 2022

‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Delivers an Epic Iron Man/Spider-Man Team-Up in ‘Marvel’s Secret Reverse’

The full-length manga novel is now available in paperback and digital release on VIZ Media!

by Robyn Belt

PREVIEW MARVEL’S SECRET REVERSE!

From legendary writer and artist Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!) comes a brand-new manga graphic novel starring top Avengers Iron Man and Spider-Man!

Now available on manga publisher VIZ Media, Marvel’s Secret Reverse is a 112-page team-up that will take these fan-favorite heroes on a technological adventure with a dash of danger.

Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention, and awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…

The cover to manga novel 'Marvel's Secret Reverse'

And, Marvel Insiders can snatch up a digital copy of Marvel's Secret Reverse as a Reward of the Week! Only 50 digital download codes will be available to redeem starting today.

Thanks to our friends at VIZ Media, preview the first 11 pages of Marvel’s Secret Reverse online!

 

Marvel’s Secret Reverse is now available in paperback and digitally! Secure your copy now.

Marvel's Secret Reverse is now available in paperback and digitally! Secure your copy now.

TV Shows

Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’: The Cast and Crew on why Iman Vellani “Belongs in the Marvel Universe”

TV Shows

'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 2

TV Shows

Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Swings into a Third Season

Comics

Jump Directly Into the Avengers' Most Thrilling Missions in 'All-Out Avengers'

In this article: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Books, Books: Collections, Books: Specialty

