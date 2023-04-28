Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

MARVEL SNAP welcomed Snowguard and all her Animal Shapeshifting powers to the roster on 4/11!

"While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear."

This incredible divine power is represented in MARVEL SNAP by Snowguard's animal shapeshifting ability, which transforms her between a Hawk and Bear form in subsequent turns after being drawn.

"On Reveal: Trigger the effect of this location."

Amka's Bear form can re-trigger the effect of the location she's played at, which is a major boon in some instances, such as generating a Monster at Monster Island or gaining +5 Energy at Project Pegasus.

"On Reveal: Ignore all Location abilities next turn."

Amka's Hawk form gives her the unique ability to completely disregard Location abilities, which is great for disabling restrictive Locations.