Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023
Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!
Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! April was lighter on content, but that doesn’t mean what came wasn’t equally as exciting. We got amazing new character drops across MARVEL Puzzle Quest, MARVEL SNAP, and MARVEL Contest of Champions! Let’s take a look at what else you may have missed.
THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — APRIL 2023
MOBILE
MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS
Villains come to the Contest!
Shocker
A gifted engineer turned expert safecracker, Herman Schultz was just a small-time criminal until he was captured and incarcerated. While tinkering in the prison workshop, he managed to construct a pair of gauntlets capable of firing compressed air as destructive shockwaves. Adopting the title of the “Shocker” and blasting his way out of prison, Shocker’s criminal exploits have since been a constant thorn in the side of his nemesis, Spider-Man. Things don’t always go his way, but no one can fault Shocker’s stubborn tenacity.
Sandman
Once a petty criminal known as William Baker (AKA "Flint Marko"), Sandman is a stalwart member of the Sinister Six and one of Spider-Man’s longest standing enemies. While on the run from the law, Baker was accidentally exposed to experimental radiation that destabilized his molecular make-up. Now, as the Sandman, he is capable of incredible acts of strength, can grow to massive sizes, and even shapeshift. He might not be the brightest of Spider-Man’s enemies, but he’s certainly the most imposing…as long as he can pull himself together.
v38.2 Release Notes
Read more about the v38.2 Release Notes for Marvel Contest of Champions and play now to find out what's next!
MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST
April Fools—Jeff the Shark joined MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
3* Land Shark and 5* Symbiote Jeff made their way to MARVEL Puzzle Quest earlier this month! This mischievous and adorable shark is ready to join your team and eat EVERYTHING in his path.
Can't get enough of Jeff? Of course not...IT'S JEFF! Read the comic where he first stole our hearts!
Hellfire Club and Battleworld Map join supports
Enter the Hellfire Club and Battleworld map! Delegate unique and intriguing battle experiences in these NEW supports.
MARVEL SNAP
4/18 Patch Update
Check out the latest updates that came to MARVEL SNAP this month!
Character Releases
MARVEL SNAP welcomed Snowguard and all her Animal Shapeshifting powers to the roster on 4/11!
"While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear."
This incredible divine power is represented in MARVEL SNAP by Snowguard's animal shapeshifting ability, which transforms her between a Hawk and Bear form in subsequent turns after being drawn.
"On Reveal: Trigger the effect of this location."
Amka's Bear form can re-trigger the effect of the location she's played at, which is a major boon in some instances, such as generating a Monster at Monster Island or gaining +5 Energy at Project Pegasus.
"On Reveal: Ignore all Location abilities next turn."
Amka's Hawk form gives her the unique ability to completely disregard Location abilities, which is great for disabling restrictive Locations.
Jeff the Baby Land Shark makes it into MARVEL SNAP on 4/18!
Jeff is armed to the teeth with sharp chompers! His ability to breathe air and move on land makes Jeff a fearsome foe for those who don't enjoy being bit to shreds.
This adorable land shark's capable and ferocious nature is exemplified in NARVEK SNAP through his ability:
"You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location."
Stegron the “Dinosaur Man” joins the fray on 4/25!
Stegron learned to hone his dinosaur powers — including superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, stamina, agility, and durability. Equipped with virtually impenetrable skin, razorsharp claws, and the ability to lift over 20 tons, Stegron found himself a force to be reckoned with and driven by the desire to turn all of humanity into creatures like himself.
In MARVEL SNAP, Stegron's incredible strength is portrayed by his disruptive ability:
"On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location."
MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT
It’s time for the 8th Year anniversary of Netmarble’s blockbuster RPG MARVEL Future Fight! To celebrate, the “8 Years Homecoming” Celebration Event included several in-game events and rewards!
EXCLUSIVES
Did you grab your EXCLUSIVE Green Cover in MARVEL Puzzle Quest for Earth Day?
MARVEL Puzzle Quest had an exclusive 4* Rocket & Groot Green cover for all Terrans that logged into the game on 4/22. Did you log in and grab it for your collection?
Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for April 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for March here.
