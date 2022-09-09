Games
Published September 9, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: 'MARVEL Strike Force' Adds Red Hulk

In a new trailer, Red Hulk roars into 'MARVEL Strike Force' as Apocalypse's newest Horseman of War.

by Meagan Damore
Red Hulk joins Marvel Strike Force

Make way for Red Hulk! On Tuesday, September 13, the fiery brawler will roar right into MARVEL Strike Force, and he isn't quite as heroic as the rest of the Hulk family.

In a new MARVEL Strike Force trailer unveiled at D23 Expo 2022, Red Hulk throws down with Abomination – and he doesn't seem particularly pleased when Hulk, She-Hulk, and Brawn turn up to join the fight. He tosses them aside before ramming Abomination into an oil truck, which triggers an explosion that sends him hurtling across the desert. He lands right in front of Apocalypse, who smiles and offers him a hand, which Red Hulk gladly accepts.

It's true! When he joins MARVEL Strike Force, Red Hulk will become Apocalypse's new Horseman of War. Don't miss Red Hulk's MARVEL Strike Force debut on September 13!

Marvel Strike Force – Red Hulk Trailer

Pick up MARVEL Strike Force here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: Red Hulk, Marvel Strike Force, D23 Expo 2022

