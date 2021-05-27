Entering Marvel Contest of Champions: Mister Negative

After the downfall of his gang the Snakeheads “Martin Li” was captured by the international crime syndicate known as The Maggia and used in the experimentation of a new synthetic drug called “D-Lite”. Surviving the experiments and escaping his captors Li developed powers giving him the ability to tap into the Lightforce and Darkforce. Dedicating himself to become Chinatown’s Kingpin of Crime, Li deemed himself “Mister Negative”, swinging between good and evil without remorse with the ultimate goal of erasing the Maggia for what it did to him. Now he’s the latest to join the roster in Marvel Contest of Champions!

As a character class science, Mister Negative’s basic abilities include Exhaustion, Petrify, Degeneration, and Delirium.

Mister Negative Hast three special attacks and one signature attack. Using Art of Lightforce, on activation gain a Bulwark Passive for 30 seconds, increasing Block Proficiency by +700 for each Light Energy, then convert all Light Energy into Dark Energy. The final hit inflicts an Exhaustion Debuff, lowering the Opponent’s Critical Damage Rating by 225 for 20 seconds.

With Art of Darkforce, the 1st hit inflicts a Petrify Debuff, reducing the Opponent’s Regeneration and Ability Power Rate by 80% for 20 seconds. The 2nd hit inflicts another Petrify if 10 or more Dark Energy are active. The 3rd hit inflicts a Degeneration Debuff, dealing up to 3289.95 Direct Damage over 10 seconds. The final hit consumes all remaining Dark Energy, inflicting 1 additional Degeneration for each Dark Energy consumed.

Unleashing Vortex Of The Negative, inflict a Delirium Debuff for 20 seconds. All Light Energy is consumed, each Regenerating 380.43 Health. All Dark Energy is consumed, each dealing a burst of 2071.45 Direct Damage to the Opponent.

Mister Negative’s signature ability, Corrupting Touch (passive), Whenever a Nullify, Stagger, or Fateseal is prevented by Mister Negative’s immunity, deal a burst of 1218.49 Physical Damage.

While suffering from Degeneration, Regenerate +731.73 Health per second. Each Light Energy grants +182.62 Energy Resistance. Each Dark Energy deals 60.93 Physical Damage every second while the Opponent is suffering from a non-damaging Debuff. This scales with Base Attack only.

Mister Negative’s recommended masteries include Enhanced Fury, Despair, and Resonate, and his strengths are Ability To Never Hold A Buff, Degeneration Resistance, Never Block A Hit, and Heal/Power Gain Inversion.

Mister Negative is available for downloading now on Marvel Contest of Champions on iOS and Android devices!

