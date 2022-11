Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Shuri and Attuma

With the World Eaters bearing down on Wakanda and the rest of Battlerealm, Princess Shuri will do what she must to protect her people – even if that means turning to Talokan for aid. But not all of Namor's people are on board, and the deadly Attuma has set his sights on these new arrivals. Now, Shuri and the Summoner must fight to save both their homes from becoming lost in "A Sea of Troubles!"

Shuri and Attuma have joined MARVEL Contest of Champions!