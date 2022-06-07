MARVEL Future Revolution Receives ‘Innovation’ Honor at 2022 Apple Design Awards
At the 2022 Apple Design Awards, MARVEL Future Revolution was honored for excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app design.
Marvel is pleased to announce that MARVEL Future Revolution, Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment’s first open world action RPG, took home the ‘Innovation’ Award at this year’s Apple Design Awards.
Apple’s ‘Innovation’ Award honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app design. As such, the award celebrates MARVEL Future Revolution’s state-of-the-art experiences, as designed through the use of Apple technologies. Apple recognized MARVEL Future Revolution for its “Metal-powered blend of fluid combat, lavish cut scenes, and a multiverse’s worth of magnificently detailed character models” during the winner announcements at WWDC22.
“It is such a privilege to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble. "By leveraging not only our talented team of developers and highly collaborative relationship with Marvel, but also all the hard work from the entire team at Netmarble, MARVEL Future Revolution will continuously offer best-in-class experiences for gamers around the globe."
But that’s not the only exciting news for MARVEL Future Revolution! On Wednesday, June 8, MARVEL Future Revolution will also add a new Special Companion hero to its roster: Kate Bishop, as inspired by Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye. In an all-new game update, Kate will arrive with a PVP specialty that consists of attacking enemies by shooting arrows to reduce their movement speed and defense until the end of the summoning time.
Additionally, MARVEL Future Revolution will add the Master Archer’s Omega Wheel Event, which will allow players to spin a wheel and earn rewards using Master Archer Tokens. The Omega Wheel will give players the opportunity to collect the new Special Companion Kate Bishop and Premium Companion Box, while a 4-Star Special Costume Box will be given upon reaching a certain number of spins.
Previously, MARVEL Future Revolution was named 2021’s ‘iPad Game of the Year’ by Apple and ‘the Best Competitive Game’ of 2021 by Google Play. Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment’s successor to MARVEL Future Fight, MARVEL Future Revolution invites players to join Omega Flight, a Super Hero team that acts as humanity’s last hope against cataclysms and Super Villains alike.
Find MARVEL Future Revolution on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram—and visit MarvelFutureRevolution.com for more!
