Scarlet Witch Joins MARVEL Future Revolution in Latest Game Update

Players can also experience ‘Epic Invasion,’ a new game mode that offers a whole new way to battle. Enemies from another dimension have invaded Primary Earth, where they can appear at any time. Or, take the fight to the enemies’ own dimension, where new formidable enemies such as 'Dead Strange' await players. A Special Battle Badge can be acquired when Critical Hit is activated, the Max Damage Rate increases, when the player receives Max Damage, or when other various effects are given to the enemy.

To celebrate the release of Scarlet Witch, a massive 7-week 'Check in Event' will give players the opportunity to receive rewards during the event period. The highest ranked equipment and items will be given every seven days, such as the 6★ Special Costume, 6★ Core Box, Special Card Box and Special Companion Box. A Scarlet Witch training event is happening at the same time, guiding new and existing players to try out the new Super Hero while providing rewards of up to 2,000 crystals and more.

Check out all the latest game updates and limited events now, and witness the true power of Scarlet Witch like never seen before!

Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide. MARVEL Future Revolution is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

