Games
Published May 27, 2022

Listen to the Live Performance of the MARVEL Future Revolution: World Orchestra Soundtrack

Now available on Apple Music and Spotify!

by Marika Hashimoto

Get ready to explore the sounds of Marvel’s first open world action RPG, recorded live in a legendary concert produced by Danny Koo, Jaewook Kang and Shota Nakama. The convergence of art and music fully comes to life to celebrate the global launch of MARVEL Future Revolution, available now on Apple Music and Spotify!

MARVEL Future Revolution: World Orchestra Soundtrack presents live performances by the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and Video Game Orchestra on select tracks from the newest auditory collaboration between Marvel Games and Netmarble Monster.

With an incredible cast of composers and musicians who were brought together for the project, artists represented countries around the world such as Brazil, Japan, Korea, Poland, and the U.S.

Hear them together in an unforgettable performance of Iron Man's theme song, "Invisible Tech"!

Listen to more songs on the soundtrack available now on all major music platforms!

Listen to the Live Performance of the MARVEL Future Revolution: World Orchestra Soundtrack

For more behind-the-scenes on the making of the soundtrack, read our exclusive interviews with the producers and musicians of the MARVEL Future Revolution: The Convergence Soundtrack.

To play MARVEL Future Revolution today, download the game on iOS and Android!

For more MARVEL Future Revolution news and updates, go to the official website at marvelfuturerevolution.com or follow on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram!

In this article: MARVEL Future Revolution

