Stream the 'MARVEL Future Revolution' World Orchestra Concert Now

MARVEL Future Revolution, the latest collaboration between Netmarble Corp. and Marvel Entertainment, debuts worldwide today, inviting fans to suit up as beloved Super Heroes as they journey through Marvel’s first Open World action RPG game on mobile! Based on a completely original storyline inspired by decades of Marvel lore, the game is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

To celebrate the game’s launch, the MARVEL Future Revolution official YouTube channel streamed a special performance of the score from the game!