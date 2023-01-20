Games
Published January 20, 2023

Marvel Holds a K-Pop Concert in Space with Luna Snow Featuring Luna From f(x)

Listen to the Space Remix of Luna Snow's hit single, 'Flow feat. Luna'! Brand new music video out now!

by Marika Hashimoto
Just in time for Lunar New Year, MARVEL Super War released a brand-new music video from our favorite K-Pop star in the Marvel Universe—the Super Hero Luna Snow!

Luna Snow has become a rising pop star in the year 3099 and is about to perform in the Intergalactic Opera House. In this futuristic world, humans have achieved settlement on other planets, and so Luna Snow has donned a space suit created especially for this performance, with vibrant lighting installations floating around her to create a fantastic show.

In a never-before-released Space Remix of Luna Snow's 3rd single 'Flow feat. Luna', mixed by Netease Sound, the track features vocals by none other than Luna of f(x) fame, and is written by Danny Koo and Lucy.

Grab front-row seats to Marvel's first K-Pop concert in outer space and watch the music video here!

Flow feat. Luna Snow (Space Remix) | MARVEL Super War

Download and launch the game* and listen to Flow feat. Luna (Space Remix) now!

For more details on MARVEL Super War, please visit the official site or follow their official Facebook page!

*MARVEL Super War is currently available in countries and regions including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao. This game is not a global release title.

