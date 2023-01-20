Marvel Holds a K-Pop Concert in Space with Luna Snow Featuring Luna From f(x)

Just in time for Lunar New Year, MARVEL Super War released a brand-new music video from our favorite K-Pop star in the Marvel Universe—the Super Hero Luna Snow!

Luna Snow has become a rising pop star in the year 3099 and is about to perform in the Intergalactic Opera House. In this futuristic world, humans have achieved settlement on other planets, and so Luna Snow has donned a space suit created especially for this performance, with vibrant lighting installations floating around her to create a fantastic show.

In a never-before-released Space Remix of Luna Snow's 3rd single 'Flow feat. Luna', mixed by Netease Sound, the track features vocals by none other than Luna of f(x) fame, and is written by Danny Koo and Lucy.

Grab front-row seats to Marvel's first K-Pop concert in outer space and watch the music video here!