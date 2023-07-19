MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Echo?

A 1-Cost, 2-Power card, Echo has an ability that removes the Ongoing ability from any card played at her location. Her relatively good Cost-to-Power ratio mixed with an ability that can dissuade opponents from playing an Ongoing card make Echo a strong choice for many playstyles. However, the best Echo decks will take advantage of her ability to set up potentially massive combos.

In MARVEL SNAP, decks centered around On Reveal effects, which normally include such cards as Black Panther, Wong, Shuri, White Tiger, and/or Taskmaster, can synergize in such a way as to generate a lot of Power in a short time. Still, it’s often easy to predict when an opponent is setting up such a combo, leading to Cosmo becoming a mainstay of many types of decks, as his ability allows him to stop On Reveals from happening. Now, players can use Echo early to protect those On Reveal combos from Cosmo. Outside of those On Reveal combos, Echo also dissuades opponents from playing cards that are powerful due to Ongoing abilities, such as Knull, Devil Dinosaur, and a High Evolutionary-enhanced Hulk.

There are several locations at which Echo’s usefulness is greatly enhanced. If paired with an On Reveal deck, Echo works well on Kamar-Taj, since she can protect the location from being negated by Cosmo. She can also work on any location that might otherwise be advantageous for an opponent’s Ongoing cards, such as Onslaught’s Citadel.

Despite Echo’s effectiveness, there are several potentially effective counters against her. Elektra and Killmonger both destroy any 1-Cost cards on the board, meaning that they could remove her before her ability ever really gets used. There are also several cards with disadvantageous Ongoings, including Ebony Maw and Electro. An opponent can essentially use Echo to remove those Ongoings, making their own cards more powerful in the process.

Several locations also pose distinct disadvantages to Echo. Due to their Cost requirements, Echo can’t be played at the Crimson Cosmos or Hellfire Club. She’s also vulnerable in matches with the Vibranium Mines, as that location shuffles Vibranium into a player’s deck. That 1-Cost, 4-Power card has an Ongoing ability, meaning it can easily be sacrificed to remove Echo’s effect while also overpowering her.