MARVEL SNAP's First Season of 2023 Takes You to The Savage Land

Untamed Beasts, Wild variants, Dangerous locations. BIG. DEADLY. CATS. Welcome to THE SAVAGE LAND, our MOST CONTENT-PACKED SEASON YET! Adventure awaits you this January. Are you ready?

Right after The Power Cosmic, MARVEL SNAP is setting out to explore new territory, with all the dangers it may bring! Step into The Savage Land for a wild ride into this latest season, where you'll find a bunch of new content like the latest character, Zabu, three unique Alex Horley variants, 5 NEW locations, card backs, and much more. We've also got a quick peek into our upcoming feature, Battle Mode. Read on!

SAVAGE LAND SEASON PASS

Unlock tons of new rewards on the Season Pass, including Zabu, starting RIGHT NOW! We can't wait to see what wild decks you build with Ka-Zar’s trusty companion—what 4-Cost cards will you add to your deck? (And don't forget to rock your new card backs & variants too!)

NEW CHARACTER: ZABU