Games
Published May 18, 2023

MARVEL Strike Force Heads to the Cosmos with Guardians of the Galaxy

The latest update to MARVEL Strike Force takes a big leap across the galaxy!

by Marika Hashimoto
MARVEL Strike Force is headed to the Cosmos!

With events that are out of this world and an entire galaxy of heroes and villains to choose from, this is the best update to start playing MARVEL Strike ForceDownload for free on iOS and Android, and recruit your favorite Guardians of the Galaxy while you prepare your roster for Cosmo the Spacedog and an all-new team of heroes straight out of Knowhere and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters now.

Also, checkout our latest episode of Strike Time to prepare for the upcoming Knowhere team!

Create your own S.T.R.I.K.E. Force with heroes and villains across the Marvel Universe in this action-packed squad-based RPG!

In MARVEL Strike Force, ready for battle alongside allies and arch-rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it! Lead the charge by assembling your ultimate squad of MARVEL characters!

For the latest news on MARVEL Strike Force, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Marvel Strike Force, Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmo the Spacedog, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

