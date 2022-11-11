Games
Published November 11, 2022

MARVEL Strike Force Unveils Commander's Cache for The First Panther Events

Be ready when the Commander's Cache unlocks on November 14th at 1:00PM (PST)!

by Marika Hashimoto

Crack open a resource stockpile on November 14th at 1:00PM PST / 4:00PM EST with the Commander's Cache Event! MARVEL Strike Force has a bunch of new rewards to celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in theaters!

Running in parallel with the S.T.R.I.K.E. Salute Event, Commander's Cache will reward The First Panther progress along with resources to power up some of the War Dogs, including a shot at a 7-Red Star Black Panther (1MM). Here's how to open up this opportunity:

Commander's Cache Milestone


Battle in Alliance War, spend Gold, and spend Power Cores to earn points toward this 7-day Milestone that rewards:

  • The Ancient Claw Necklace
  • Vibranium Meteorites
  • T4 Ability Materials
  • Teal Mini-Uniques
  • 5-Red Star Okoye
  • Okoye character shards
  • Orange Catalyst Parts
  • And more!


Spend 1 Gold: 1pt
Spend 1 Power Core: 2,000 pts
War Battle: 100,000 pts

Leaderboard

Rack up points toward this leaderboard that'll reward Red Stars for Black Panther (1MM) to the top 1%. The top 10 will earn a 7-Red Star Black Panther (1MM)! Additional leaderboard rewards include the very rare and hard to obtain T2 Level 5 Ions and Armory 17 Orbs.

Free Claim Friday

Celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by heading over to the web today for a special Free Claim of Nakia character shards. While this Free Claim will only be available for 24 hours (ending November 12th at 1:00PM PST / 4:00PM EST), keep an eye out for Free Claims every day on the web!

Until next time… Good luck, Commanders!

Note: Information in this article is subject to change before going live in the game.

MARVEL Strike Force Unveils Commander's Cache for The First Panther Events

For the latest news on MARVEL Strike Force, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Apparel, Accessories, Makeup, Toys, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

'Monica Rambeau: Photon' #1 First Look Sends Monica into Battle with Spider-Man & Doctor Strange

Comics

The History of Black Panther and Namor

In this article: Marvel Strike Force, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Okoye, Nakia

Related

Games

What Are You Doing For Halloween? Marvel Games Has Got You Covered

Get into the spirit of Halloween with Marvel's Midnight Suns, MARVEL Future Fight, Marvel's Spider-Man, MARVEL Strike Force and MARVEL Puzzle Quest! Check out prequel shorts, special side missions, in-game bonuses and more!

3 weeks ago

Games

Celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Marvel Games

Check out the various events and releases Marvel Games had to celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary this year!

1 month ago

Games

D23 Expo 2022: 'MARVEL Strike Force' Adds Red Hulk

In a new trailer, Red Hulk roars into 'MARVEL Strike Force' as Apocalypse's newest Horseman of War.

2 months ago

0:45

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Strike Force – Red Hulk Trailer

Red Hulk rampages into MARVEL Strike Force 9/13! Recruit this fiery brawler as Apocalypse’s newest Horsemen of War!

2 months ago