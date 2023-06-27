Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Comes to Life in Giant Sand Sculpture in Taiwan
Catch this amazing sight at the 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival!
Summer's heating up, and so is anticipation for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Between the first look at the gameplay and the latest announcements for Pre-Order bonuses, we're counting down the days until the game arrives on October 20, 2023...In the meantime, if you're headed to the beach, we know just the place!
Check out the awe-inspiring details in this larger-than-life sand sculpture of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, now on display at Fulong Beach in New Taipei City, Taiwan. From June 6th - October 22nd, 2023 (8:00AM - 5:00PM each day), celebrate Disney100, Disney's 100th Anniversary, through the theme of this year's 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival, "Disney Centennial Celebration".
With 66 sculptures representing classic and iconic scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Avatar, the exhibition has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages! 15 sand sculptors gathered from around the world to collaborate and create these one-of-a-kind displays.
See Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Venom as you've never seen them before—and ahead of the game's release—by viewing this sand sculpture while it lasts! If you're lucky enough to be in Taiwan during this time, we know you'll be in Photo Mode constantly!
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. Pre-Order the title now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!
For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
