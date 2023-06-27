Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Comes to Life in Giant Sand Sculpture in Taiwan

Summer's heating up, and so is anticipation for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Between the first look at the gameplay and the latest announcements for Pre-Order bonuses, we're counting down the days until the game arrives on October 20, 2023...In the meantime, if you're headed to the beach, we know just the place!

Check out the awe-inspiring details in this larger-than-life sand sculpture of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, now on display at Fulong Beach in New Taipei City, Taiwan. From June 6th - October 22nd, 2023 (8:00AM - 5:00PM each day), celebrate Disney100, Disney's 100th Anniversary, through the theme of this year's 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival, "Disney Centennial Celebration".