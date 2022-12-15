Games
Published December 15, 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5 in Fall 2023

Peter and Miles return when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PS5 in Fall 2023.

by Marika Hashimoto

Get ready to swing through the skies again! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, announced its release in Fall 2023. Brought to you by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the title will be available to play on PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 follows the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it's confirmed! Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in this next chapter...along with some other dangerous villains. Ever heard of a symbiote named Venom?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man Peter Parker
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Peter Parker Spider-Man Spider-Men
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom

If you haven't already, now's the perfect time to catch up on both storylines for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (now available on PC). You won't want to miss what's next in Marvel's Spider-Man 2!

For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

