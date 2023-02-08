Games
Published February 8, 2023

Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns for the Deadpool DLC

Streaming today 2/8 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube!

by Marika Hashimoto
Marvel's Midnight Suns Deadpool Thumbs Up Explosion

Things have gotten a little livelier since the new Deadpool DLC dropped for Marvel's Midnight Suns, and what better way to amp things up than with a party on livestream? Deadpool agrees! And also thinks we should hit that awesome new food truck behind The Abbey. (Also, Deadpool is NOT the one writing this article.)

Tune into the livestream today, February 8, on Twitch and YouTube from 10AM PST / 1PM EST!

The developers behind Marvel's Midnight Suns will be on hand to chat directly with the community and answer some of the questions that have popped up since launch. You'll also get a first-hand look at the first DLC, diving into Missions with Deadpool where you'll hear all about Deadpool's special moveset and functionality.

Catch the livestream to hear all the latest additions to the game!

For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

Marvel's Midnight Suns, Deadpool (Wade Wilson)

