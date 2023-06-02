Games
Published June 2, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Dev Updates and In-Game Giveaways

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on June 2!

by Marika Hashimoto
Join our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream for in-game giveaways and a sneak peek at the next competition to find the best Summoners in the Battlerealm!

Join host, Jax, on Friday June 2nd, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam for details about Marvel Contest of Champions's next major competitive event and an overview of all the content, and the two newest champions, coming to the contest in June!

We will also show off a first look at the next opportunity to acquire 7-star champions: the Titan Crystal!

All these details and more, live on Friday!

 

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions

