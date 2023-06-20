Games
Published June 20, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Celebrate the 250th Playable Champion

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on June 20!

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Celebrate the 250th Playable Champion

Join our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream to celebrate the 250th playable Champion on MCOC!

Join host, Jax, on Tuesday June 20th, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam for a retrospective of Champion additions to the Contests over the years, a FIRST LOOK at Summoner's Choice winner: Gladiator, in-game giveaways and more!

Tune in live for your chance to win a 7-star Lady Deathstrike!

All these details and more, live on Tuesday!

 

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Games

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

Movies

'The Incredible Hulk' Smashes Its Way Onto Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, Gladiator (Kallark), Lady Deathstrike

Related

1:35

Trailers & Extras

Strike Fear | Champion Reveal Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions

New Mutant vs. Deadly Assassin... Who will be left standing in this new Champion Reveal Trailer?!

1 week ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v40.0 Release Notes Introduce Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike

Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike enter the Contest! Watch them battle it out in the new Champion Reveal trailer!

1 week ago

Games

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Dev Updates and In-Game Giveaways

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on June 2!

2 weeks ago

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from May 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

3 weeks ago