Games
Published February 3, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023 Winner Reveal on Livestream

Live on Twitch at 1PM PT / 4PM ET on February 3! Who will be the newest Champion to join the game?

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023 Winner Reveal on Livestream

Calling all Summoners! Marvel Contest of Champions is about the reveal the newest champion—chosen by YOU!

Join us LIVE on February 3 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST over at twitch.tv/Kabam for behind-the-scenes info about Summoner's Choice! We will officially reveal the winner of Summoner's Choice 2023 and the newest champion to be added to the contest!

Join Jax and the MCOC community as we sit down to discuss February's monthly content, our two newest champions and talk to the RPG design team about their process for creating in-game characters!

After weeks of voting, the results are in...Don't miss the exciting reveal in real time on livestream!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions

Related

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions Enlists Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future)

Cassie Lang teams up with an Ant-Man from the far future to stop Kang the Conqueror's latest scheme in a new 'MARVEL Contest of Champions' update.

1 day ago

1:33

Trailers & Extras

Pym There, Done That | Champion Reveal Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions

The future is NOW. Cassie Lang teams up with a familiar face from the far future to stop the latest scheme by Kang the Conqueror! The clock starts ticking on Feb 8th in Marvel Contest of Champions!

1 day ago

Games

Catch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Eternity of Pain: Acceptance

Join us live on Twitch at 9AM PT on January 18 as we chat with the development team behind Acceptance, the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge!

2 weeks ago

Games

How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

Out of 8, only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! The choice is yours, Summoner. Voting starts January 13th!

3 weeks ago