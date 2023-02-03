Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023 Winner Reveal on Livestream

Calling all Summoners! Marvel Contest of Champions is about the reveal the newest champion—chosen by YOU!

Join us LIVE on February 3 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST over at twitch.tv/Kabam for behind-the-scenes info about Summoner's Choice! We will officially reveal the winner of Summoner's Choice 2023 and the newest champion to be added to the contest!

Join Jax and the MCOC community as we sit down to discuss February's monthly content, our two newest champions and talk to the RPG design team about their process for creating in-game characters!

After weeks of voting, the results are in...Don't miss the exciting reveal in real time on livestream!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!