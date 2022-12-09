Games
Published December 9, 2022

Watch the Trailer for the 8 Year Anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions

Face it, Summoners. You just hit the jackpot!

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Trailer for the 8 Year Anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions

Summoners, it's time to fight the Multiverse! Celebrating 8 years of epic battles with over 230 Champions from the Marvel Universe, Marvel Contest of Champions rings in their anniversary this month—and they've got gifts for all!

Log in daily to collect special rewards from the Anniversary Calendar, battle in Special Arenas for Crystal Shards, and more! Don’t miss the Anniversary event, December 10-17th!

The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands. Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device! Available on iOS and Android.

"An endless Multiverse of possibilities awaits you..." Watch the newest trailer drop to see which Champions take each other on...Battle ON!

Fight the Multiverse | Marvel Contest of Champions

For more on the latest v37.1 release, read up on the Release Notes!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

December 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Marvel Unlimited Is a Perfect Gift for New and Longtime Comic Readers

Comics

Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover

Culture & Lifestyle

Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

New MCU Variant Covers Celebrate the Epic Phase Three Films of the Infinity Saga

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions

Related

2:09

Trailers & Extras

Fight the Multiverse | Marvel Contest of Champions

Fight the Multiverse in Marvel Contest of Champions! Celebrating 8 years of epic battles with over 230 Champions - Face it, Summoners. You just hit the jackpot!

8 hours ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 8 Years with v37.1 Release Notes and New Character Reveal

Log in daily to collect special rewards from the Anniversary Calendar, battle in Special Arenas for Crystal Shards, and more! Don’t miss the Anniversary event, December 10-17th!

2 days ago

1:22

Trailers & Extras

Sabotage At The Mantis House | Champion Reveal Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions

Rocket and Groot have got their eyes on some spilled units, though they have to get through Mantis to get them. Find out who gets their hands on the loot in the Champion Reveal Trailer from Marvel Contest of Champions!

4 days ago

1:01

Trailers & Extras

Battle for Wakanda | Marvel Contest of Champions

Wakanda must overcome the deadly Attuma to save The Battlerealm. Who will come to Shuri's aid in the Battle for Wakanda? Find out in Marvel Contest of Champions!

4 weeks ago