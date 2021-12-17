Gear
Published December 17, 2021

A Very Deadpool Christmas Heads to VeVe

Available Saturday, December 18 at 8am PT / 11am ET!

by Marvel

‘Tis the season for the Merc with a Mouth

Celebrate the holiday season with Marvel Entertainment,  VeVe, and everyone’s favorite mercenary for-hire! Starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 18, at 8am PT, Deadpool arrives on the VeVe app, with his festive vibes!

A Very Deadpool Christmas

When it comes to the Merc with a Mouth, with great power comes NO responsibility. Wade Wilson was an international assassin before an aggressive cancer caused him to seek out a cure and become a part of the Weapon X program. Escaping the experiments cancer-free with his newfound healing factor and relying on his expert marksmanship and hand to hand combat expertise, this ever-quipping mercenary has become one of the most relentlessly wisecracking heroes in the universe.

This series features Deadpool in festive attire spreading holiday cheer the best way he knows how: by being authentically himself. From a charming Santa Hat to a tacky sweater with his own face on it, these Deadpool premium collectibles are the gifts that keep on giving. Available via blind box for $50.00 each, you could potentially add any one of the below types of holiday Deadpool digital statues:

  • COMMON – Deadpool — Deck the Halls
  • UNCOMMON – Deadpool — Ugly Sweater Party
  • RARE – Deadpool — Candy Cane Combat
  • ULTRA RARE – Deadpool — Animated
  • SECRET RARE – Deadpool — Ultimate Animated


Take a look at the Deadpool digital statue gallery below, and be sure to grab yours (or gift some) tomorrow at 8am PT / 11am ET!

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me

In this article: Veve, Holidays, Deadpool (Wade Wilson)
A Very Deadpool Christmas
1/
COMMON – Deadpool — Deck the Halls

